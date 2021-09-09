Daniel Craig REVEALS feeling 'physically and mentally under siege' while coping from James Bond fame

Daniel Craig is preparing for the release of No Time To Die, the next Bond film in which he will reprise his role as the secret agent. As he prepares to say farewell as Bond for good, the actor has been reminiscing on his time onscreen as the much-loved character, and he says he struggled to cope with the fame that came with playing the role.

According to Daily Mail, Daniel stated in a voiceover for the Apple TV+ documentary Being James Bond that he was unprepared for the amount of attention that came with taking the job. He said: "My personal life was affected by being that famous all of a sudden. I used to lock myself in and close the curtains, I was in cloud cuckoo land. I was physically and mentally under siege. I didn't like the newfound level of fame. It was Hugh Jackman who helped me to come to terms with it and appreciate it."

However, the actor also stated that he was hesitant to take the job at first, claiming that he wouldn't know what to do with it. Daniel explained: 'As far as I was concerned I was already more ­successful than I would ever be as an actor — I did not have a cool persona." 'I had done weird arty movies. It was a harder sell. And I didn't really want to do it, because I thought I wouldn't know what to do with it. I was going to get the script, read it, and say, "Thanks but no". He added: 'But little did I know, it was Casino Royale. The story was solid, the script was solid.'

Meanwhile, with Daniel's time as Bond coming to an end, fans are anxious to find out who will take his place, with Idris Elba, Luke Evans, and Richard Madden all throwing their hats into the ring.

