Daniel Craig reveals he always dreamed of playing Superman or Spiderman as a kid

James Bond star Daniel Craig says as a kid it was his dream to play Superman or Spider-Man on screen.

In an interview with Saga magazine, Craig, who is gearing up for the launch of his final outing as 007 in "No Time To Die", spoke about his dream of playing Superman, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"People are always saying to me, 'You must have dreamed of playing James Bond when you were a kid'. The answer is no. I never did. I dreamed of being all sorts of other things - Superman, Spider-Man, the Invisible Man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy. But Bond so much, which seems ironic now," he said

"No Time To Die" is Craig's fifth portrayal as James Bond. He has essayed the role in "Casino Royale" (2006), "Quantum Of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012) and "Spectre" (2015)

The release date for the upcoming James Bond film is postponed until November amid fears around coronavirus. The film was due to be released in April.

