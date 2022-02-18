Daniel Craig reveals how Queen Elizabeth cracked a joke about him 'not smiling'; Find out

Daniel Craig has said in private that the Queen is 'very funny' and made a joke about him 'not smiling' when they met in 2012. The James Bond actor, 53, who featured in a memorable skit with Her Majesty during the London Olympic opening ceremony, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the United States on Wednesday and was asked what the monarch is like behind closed doors.

'I understand that you may not be able to answer this question, but I'm gonna ask anyway: What's she like in private?' the US TV host said. To which the 007 star replied, as per Daily Mail, ''Very funny. Very funny." He added: “We were having our photograph taken, and she just went, ‘Oh no, he’s the one that doesn’t smile." Interestingly, when Stephen Colbert, the show's host, questioned Craig about the Queen's beloved corgis. He said, “I was rolling around on the floor with them most of the time,” said the actor. “I mean, they’re just there. I think they have their own footmen. They’re very friendly.”

Craig was granted the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George in the New Year's Honours List in December 2021, an honour traditionally bestowed to diplomats and spies. It is the same honour bestowed to his James Bond persona, whom he portrayed from 2006 until last year's No Time to Die. In Ian Fleming's novels and film adaptations, the mythical spy has a CMG.

However, if you didn't know, The No Time To Die actor and Her Majesty recorded a humorous scenario for the opening ceremony, in which 007 follows the royal Bond girl to a helicopter. The spectacular sequence concluded with stunt artists leaping out of the helicopter and parachuting into the stadium, doubling for Bond and the Queen. Speaking about the skit in 2012, the actor said: "It wasn't supposed to be funny. It was supposed to be serious."

ALSO READ:Queen Elizabeth confers Daniel Craig the same honour received by his James Bond character and real life spies