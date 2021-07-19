Daniel Craig REVEALS what urged him to play James Bond a final time: There might be a story we need to finish

In an interview, Daniel Craig shared how an unanswered plot from Casino Royale had convinced him to play the stunning James Bond for one last time.

Daniel Craig has opened up about playing James Bond for one last time! In an interview with Total Film, the actor, 53 has candidly revealed his take on wearing the James Bond tux for a final movie as the man himself. What left fans in shock was when he shared how 2015’s Spectre was supposed to be his last and final time playing the character. However, fate definitely had other plans for him and Bond lovers.

“I thought I probably was physically not capable of doing another [film]. For me, it was very cut and dried that I wasn’t coming back,” Craig revealed. But, he did come back, and that too, to finish off with a dangling plot point from 2006’s Casino Royale that made him rethink his decision of completely giving up on the character. Craig went on to share that after thorough discussions, the team learned that there were many unanswered questions in the 2006 blockbuster. “We started talking about it and I went, ‘There might be a story we need to finish here - something we started in Casino [Royale]'”, he told Total Film, via Just Jared.

Further divulging the storyline that needed his attention, Craig mentioned that it had something to do with Vesper, aka Eva Green’s character, and the movie Spectre, and “something that was connected, in a way”. After formulating the entire plot with the production team, Craig revealed to have achieved the complete scenario. “In terms of closing the story, the circle is complete now. It feels emotionally satisfying”, said Craig.

Not putting any other spoilers on the plate, Craig only said that the upcoming movie No Time To Die, which will be out in October has a sense of “finality to it.” What major question do you think will be answered in the upcoming release? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

