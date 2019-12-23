Daniel Craig REVEALS why he is returning as James Bond for the last time in No Time To Die

Daniel Craig is returning as James Bond for the last time in No Time To Die and in an interview, he revealed as to why he decided to reprise the role of James Bond for the last time.

There is good news for all the die-hard Daniel Craig fans because as per the latest round of reports, the actor is returning as James Bond for the one last time with No Time To Die. Why? Because Daniel Craig says that post Spectre, he realized that he didn’t get the perfect closure that he needed and that he had some unfinished business with the bond franchise that prompted him to come back. We all know that Daniel Craig, who took over the role of the 007 agent from Pierce Brosnan, has so far featured in four Bond films namely Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). And for the one last time, Craig will reprise the character of James Bond for the fifth and last time in Cary Fukunaga's No Time To Die. That’s right! As per an interview, Daniel said that although Spectre had a perfect ending, the film did not give him a proper closure that he was seeking in terms of the story.

“If that had been it, the world would have carried on as normal, and I would have been absolutely fine. But somehow it felt like we needed to finish something off. If I'd left it at Spectre, something at the back of my head would have been going, I wish I'd done one more,” said the actor, adding, “I always had a kind of secret idea about the whole lot in my head, and where I wanted to take it. And Spectre wasn't that. But this feels like it is.”

Besides Daniel, No Time To Die will also mark the return of Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Lea Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, and Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

Credits :PTI

Read More