Daniel Craig to Salma Hayek and more: Celebrities who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this Year

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of the most prestigious landmarks in the USA comprising more than 2700 stars dedicated to the talented artists of the industry. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is the awarding organization that decides on the nominees and eventually, the honourable artists who finally receive their own star on the Walk of Fame. While the beginning of 2021 witnessed a severe pandemic along with COVID-19 cases at an all-time high in many parts of the world, the Walk of Fame committee decided to continue gifting the stars to the celebrities who truly deserve them via virtual ceremonies.

This year, the world witnessed many iconic names receiving their own star on Hollywood Boulevard. Daniel Craig, Salma Hayek, Terry Crews, Don McLean, and Missy Elliot among others graced their Walk of Fame ceremonies and received their honourable stars with heartfelt gratitude. While Craig was honoured for his legendary role as the 007 agent, James Bond, Hayek received her star right before the release of two of her most anticipated movies, Eternals and House of Gucci. Terry Crews received his star on his 53rd birthday!

Without further ado, let us take a look at the honourable 2021 recipients of the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame:

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek is one of the most celebrated actresses of Hollywood, having essayed the lead roles in movies Frida, Wild Wild West and Once Upon a Time in Mexico, among others. In 2021, Hayek received her star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame as her co-star Adam Sandler and Eternals director Chloe Zhao supported her on the occasion. Salma Hayek Pinault was awarded the 2,709th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at TCL Chinese Theatre.

Daniel Craig

On October 6, ahead of James Bond: No Time to Die's release, legendary actor Daniel Craig received the 2704th star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame, right next to another iconic Bond actor Roger Moore. In the ceremony, his James Bond co-star Rami Malek honoured him with a heartfelt speech. However, in his own speech in the ceremony, Daniel Craig said, "It's an absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood. Me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man."

Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 8. The iconic rapper has been well known for her songs including Get Your Freak On, Gossip Folks, Work It, Hot Boyz, I'm Better, WTF, among others. During her acceptance speech, Elliott paid her heartfelt tribute to her "godmothers", Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa, Roxanne Shanté, Angie Stone and MC Lyte along with the rappers who are getting ready for their debut in the industry.

Ali McGraw and Ryan O'Neal

Ali McGraw received the 2692nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame while Ryan O'Neal received the 2693rd star. While their ceremony was virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Love Story stars celebrated the 50th anniversary of their drama with their stars on Hollywood Boulevard. O'Neal's star is also located close to the late Farrah Fawcett's star, his real-life lover.

Ruth E. Carter

Ruth E. Carter received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her costume designing career of four decades. She was honoured with the 2694th star as she followed the footsteps of Edith Head, the first costume designer who was honoured on the Walk of Fame. In her speech, Carter said, "To all my fans who enjoy my movies and see themselves so much so you show up dressed in costume it's my desire to continue to inspire you." The ceremony was produced virtually in February 2021 due to the pandemic and rise in COVID-19 cases in and around the USA.

Kathie Lee Gifford

Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford was presented with the 2695th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her ceremony was graced by guest speakers Dolly Parton, Craig Ferguson and her former co-anchor Hoda Kotb. During her speech, Gifford thanked her fans and stated, "I don't see you, but I sense you with me, because you've been with me all these decades in this incredible industry, and you have rewarded me in so many ways with your faith in me, your prayers for me, your love for me."

Marla Gibbs

Marla Gibbs received the 2698th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 20. Her star can be seen outside Jimmy Kimmel Live at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard. However, due to the weather, the actress had passed out for a short while during the ceremony but had rejoined everyone soon. The five-time Emmy nominated actress gave a heartfelt speech at the ceremony as she was awarded the star in the television category.

Terry Crews

We have known Crews for his iconic role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Sergeant Terry Jeffords! However, on July 30, the actor's 53rd birthday, he received his own star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the 2699th star. During his speech, Crews emotionally noted, "I'm not going to be too long because I know it's hot, but I love you...I appreciate this and let me tell you something, the best is yet to come. I am just getting started."

Don McLean

The American Pie singer and songwriter received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame outside The Piehole Shop on Hollywood Boulevard. The artist was honoured with the 2,700th star and his ceremony was inducted by “Weird Al” Yankovic who parodied his classic tune with the Star Wars-themed “The Saga Begins." In his speech, McLean paid tribute to Elvis Presley and his other favourite musicians. For those unversed, American Pie had spent many weeks on the famous charts in the USA, UK, Australia and Canada.

Which star from the list is your favourite? Share your honest opinions about the 2021 recipients of the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the comments below.

ALSO READ: From Angelina Jolie to BTS members; Hollywood Celebrities who joined Social Media this Year