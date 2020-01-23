Daniel Craig says THIS about starring in the sequel to Knives Out; Find Out

The actor Daniel Craig who will be seen in the upcoming film No Time To Die, said that he would love to play a part in the sequel to the edge of the seat murder mystery, Knives Out.

The classic whodunnit by Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, saw the James Bond actor Daniel Craig essay the role of a detective named Benoit Blanc. The character was smart, sleek and sharp. The fans and film audience loved the role Daniel Craig essayed in the Rian Johnson directorial. The actor Daniel Craig who will be seen in his last appearance as the iconic character James Bond in the upcoming film No Time To Die, said that he would love to play a part in the sequel to the edge of the seat murder mystery, Knives Out.

The handsome and dapper actor Daniel Craig further added that if director Rian Johnson who also wrote the film was working on a sequel, he would be more than glad to essay a role in the film's sequel. This news has got the fans and film audience very curious and intrigued as to whether or not the makers of Knives Out will come up with a sequel. The film Knives Out was a smartly written whodunnit with actors like Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell playing key roles.

The fans were particularly excited about this film as it brought to them their favourite Captain America back in a character which he never essayed on the big screen. Previously, in an interview, Daniel Craig had stated that he found the script of Knives Out very intriguing and engaging. Now, only time will tell whether a sequel to Knives Out will be made.

(ALSO READ: Knives Out: Daniel Craig felt taken aback after watching the final cut of the classic whodunnit)

Read More