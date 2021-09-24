Daniel Craig says he’ll be ‘incredibly bitter’ when the new James Bond takes over

Daniel Craig has recently joked about being “incredibly bitter” when a new James Bond takes over his role after the upcoming 007 movie, No Time To Die. During an appearance on Graham Norton Show, via ET Canada, Craig opened up on being “very down” after the end of James Bond: Spectre but then received the opportunity to do another movie.

“I am really, really happy that I was given the opportunity to come back and do this. It wraps up a lot of the stories, and the chance to do just one more was wonderful,” Craig said on the show, via ET Canada. Opening up on his feelings amid leaving the franchise once and for all, Craig said that he has been James Bond for 16 years of his life, and “it’s been incredible to do these films.”

Craig defined the moment as ‘emotional’ as he praised his character and noted that James Bond has been “the biggest thing” in his professional career. “I am glad I am ending it on my terms – I am grateful to the producers for allowing me to do that – but I will miss it,” Craig added. Later, the actor, 53, also joked about being ready to have ‘incredibly bitter’ feelings when a new actor takes over the iconic role!

Craig also opened up on the movie’s delay in release amid the pandemic. Stating the release to be a ‘big deal,’ the James Bond actor revealed that they were only interested in a ‘cinema release.’ “It would have been a tragedy if it had been streamed,” he said. Of course, he couldn’t talk much about the plot, but for James Bond fans out there, Craig did reveal that the cast and crew are “confident” about the movie being “very good.”

