Daniel Craig says he's 'excited' about Knives Out 2; TEASES how the sequel will be special

Daniel Craig may not be playing James Bond again after No Time To Die but the actor will be reprising his role as Benoit Blanc in the upcoming sequel of Knives Out. The sequel is all set to have Craig's detective take on a new mystery along with a new cast including the likes of Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, Jessica Henwick, Kathryn Hahn, and Madelyn Cline.

While the plot of the film has been tightly kept under wraps, the actor in his recent interview with Empire, opened up about what fans can expect from the sequel and also mentioned why he's excited about it. Craig revealed that the film for the sequel was wrapped up "literally weeks ago."

Adding on about the upcoming film, he said, "We've just finished the second one, literally weeks ago. They've just wrapped up in Serbia. Dare I say it’s better? We'll see. I don't want to tempt fate. It's different, and that's the amazing thing. It's still a Benoit Blanc mystery, but it's very different. I'm very excited about it", via Empire.

The actor also spoke about being extremely thrilled to work with director Rian Johnson again. He recalled his reaction when Johnson first approached him to play the role of Benoit and told Empire, "I'm so lucky to have Rian [Johnson] in my life. He’s such a great writer. That script arrived and I was literally like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I couldn't believe that he wanted me to play it."

After the success of Knives Out, fans have high expectations from the second one as well and with the stellar cast that has been announced already, it looks like it could be an exciting watch. The film is slated for a 2022 release.

