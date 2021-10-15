Daniel Craig shares parting words of wisdom for next James Bond, ‘whoever’ it may be

Former James Bond star Daniel Craig recently opened up and spoke about his potential successor who will be essaying the role of the British spy after him. The star even shared some advice for his predecessor! While promoting his last film as Bond--No Time To Die, the 53-year-old star made an appearance on Straight From The Hart podcast and when asked for advice by host Kevin Hart, Daniel said: “There’s a couple of things I’d say, but I mean, one, don’t be s**t, I would say you’ve got to grab it and make it your own. I think that’s the way to go forward.”

He added, “I mean, I just committed myself to it as much as I possibly could and tried to sort of elevate it as much as I could. I hope I’ve left it in a good place and I hope the next person can just make it fly. You know, it’s an amazing franchise. I still think there’s a lot of stories to tell. And I think the great thing about the Bond movies over the years, they’ve always changed with the times. They’ve always reflected politics, somewhat, and then reflected styles and fashion and music.”

The star was also asked to weigh in on who the next James Bond might be, to which Craig jokingly said, “It’s not my problem. I’ve got enough on my plate without having to figure that one out. That’s a brain ache. I don’t need that. Well, whoever it is, you know what, they’ll find someone brilliant and it’ll be great. And I’ll be front and center. I’ll be at the front seat of a cinema with my popcorn and a drink because I can’t wait.”

Seems like Daniel’s guess is as good as ours at this point on the next Bond! Over the past few months, while many names have been rumoured to take the iconic role, nothing has been confirmed by the makers. Some of the top names in the running are Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Tom Hiddleston, Regé-Jean Page, Richard Madden, and even Dev Patel!

