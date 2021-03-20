Daniel Craig suits up as James Bond for special cause & it'll make you wish for No Time To Die's release ASAP

Daniel Craig's James Bond decided to have a little fun as he signed up for a comic skit for Red Nose Day.

Daniel Craig has stated that No Time To Die will be his last film as James Bond. The beloved 007's final act as the British spy agent is yet to be released but before that, the actor recently suited up for a rather special cause. In a special sketch for Red Nose Day, the actor was seen performing a comic skit with Catherine Tate.

In this special skit, Daniel‘s James Bond meets Catherine Tate‘s famous character Nan from The Catherine Tate Show. The hilarious skit had Bond interact with Nan as she is seen cleaning the office of the head of the Secret Intelligence Service, while Bond appears on M's laptop and interacts with her.

In the funny exchange between these characters, after James Bond cracks his famous Bond, James Bond' line, Tate's Nan responds with a, "Why are you introducing yourself backwards?"

Check out the video here:

Every year for the Red Nose Day, several celebrities come together to raise funds for various causes, this time the Red Nose Day special aired Friday as the celebrities raised USD 90 million so far to help tackle issues such as hunger, starvation shelter and mental health stigma, via Just Jared.

We bet Craig's fans will be super thrilled to see the actor in his Bond character considering they will have to wait a while before we see him in No Time To Die which has been delayed to an October 2021 release.

