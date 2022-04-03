Daniel Craig tests positive for Covid-19, pulls out of broadway's Macbeth

Daniel Craig was forced to withdraw from his Broadway performance of Macbeth on Saturday after testing positive for Covid. The 54-year-old actor dropped out of the play less than two hours till it began, according to a notice on the show's Twitter page.

The statement read, "Today's matinee and evening performance of Macbeth are cancelled due to Daniel Craig just testing positive for COVID this afternoon. We apologise for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remains our top priority. All tickets for the cancelled performance will be refunded at the point of purchase." As per The Hollywood Reporter, Tony Award winner Sam Gold directs Macbeth, which started previews on March 29 and will formally open on April 28 for a 15-week limited engagement at the Longacre Theatre. Craig makes his Broadway debut alongside Oscar contender Ruth Negga.

However, Craig discussed his choice to return to the Broadway stage during an interview on The Late Show before, calling it both "terrifying" and "wonderful." The actor also said that his presence on Broadway is motivated in part by a desire to assist the business in making a recovery after a nearly two-year closure and a season disrupted by the pandemic.

“There’s so many industries have had such a terrible time, but especially the entertainment industry, especially Broadway. I’m part of the theater community in this in this town and very proudly part of it,” he said at the time. “I want to be part of that and trying to help Broadway get back on its feet again.”