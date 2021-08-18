Daniel Craig will NOT be leaving a huge inheritance to his two daughters for THIS reason; Find out

James Bond star ​​Daniel Craig recently opened up about his kids and what their inheritance would look like! In a chat with Candis magazine, the actor expressed that he will not be leaving any money to his children after his passing.

The 53-year-old star was asked about leaving his two daughters money and said, “Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?” Daniel continued in his quote to Candis magazine, “I think Andrew Carnegie [an American industrialist] gave away what in today’s money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it, too.” He added, “But I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.” Daniel is a father to 2 girls--He welcomed his youngest back in 2018 with his wife Rachel Weisz. He’s also father to Ella, who was born in the 1990s, from a previous relationship.

In other news, back in July, in an interview with Total Film, the actor, candidly revealed his take on wearing the James Bond tux for a final movie as the man himself. What left fans in shock was when he shared how 2015’s Spectre was supposed to be his last and final time playing the character. However, fate definitely had other plans for him and Bond lovers. “I thought I probably was physically not capable of doing another [film]. For me, it was very cut and dried that I wasn’t coming back,” Craig revealed. Craig went on to share that after thorough discussions, the team learned that there were many unanswered questions in the 2006 blockbuster. “We started talking about it and I went, ‘There might be a story we need to finish here - something we started in Casino [Royale]'”, he said.

