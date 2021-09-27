Daniel Craig's James Bond successor will NOT be announced until 2022, confirms producer Barbara Broccoli

Daniel Craig is all set to say adieu to his James Bond role with No Time To Die and the talks about who takes over after him have been going around since long. From Rege-Jean Page to Tom Hardy, several names have been reported as contenders but it looks like it will be a long wait till Craig's replacement is announced. Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson recently addressed the same during their Today program interview with BBC on Monday.

While mentioning how it's going to be difficult to step into Craig's shoes after he successfully pulled off five amazing Bond films, the Broccoli said, "We’re not thinking about it at all. We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we’ll start thinking about the future", via Variety.

Wilson too agreed that it's going to be difficult to take the Bond franchise further after Daniel's amazing outing and said, "He’s [Daniel Craig] been such a great Bond. Those are big shoes to fill. I can’t even [think if it’s] possible."

Even as the producers may not be up to announce who the next 007 agent is, there has been some serious betting going when it comes to the likes of Rege-Jean Page, Tom Hady, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, James Norton, and Luke Evans among others.

As for the discussion about introducing a female Bond, Craig himself expressed his reservations saying that better parts need to be written for women and actors of colour. Producer Barbara Broccoli also echoed with Craig's opinion about a female actor playing Bond and mentioned that it's not something they are looking to change.

