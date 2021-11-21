Daniel Craig's Macbeth co star Ruth Negga jokes she ruined his 'coolest man' tag with THIS revelation

Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga are set to star in a new adaptation of Macbeth on Broadway and ever since its announcement, fans have been waiting to witness the James Bond star in the show. Recently, the actor's co-star Ruth Negga appeared on the Jimmy Fallon show and had a rather interesting story to share about how she bonded with Craig during rehearsals for Macbeth.

Ruth could not stop gushing about her co-star as she called him the "soundest people" she's ever met. The actress then added that Craig and her have begun rehearsals for the Broadway show since the past few weeks and revealed how the duo bonded on one of the strangest things, their love for stationery items.

The actress quipped, "He loves a good pencil parer… It’s very satisfying, isn’t it?" Jimmy further added how most pencil sharpeners are now electric to which Ruth called "exciting." Following her revelation that Daniel Craig is a fan of pencil sharpeners, the actress joked how she may have ruined the former James Bond actor's reputation. Negga joked saying, "I just ruined Daniel Craig‘s reputation as the coolest man in the world."

Daniel Craig was recently seen in his final Bond film, No Time To Die which after multiple delays amid the pandemic, was finally released in theatres last month. The actor bid an emotional goodbye to the character that he essayed for over 15 years in the course of five films. As for his Macbeth co-star Ruth Negga, the actress was recently seen in the critically acclaimed Netflix film, Passing alongside Tessa Thompson.

