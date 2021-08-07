Daniel Gillies says spending time in quarantine with children is the most important thing

Daniel Gillies is grateful for his year at home with his children after a hectic few years shooting Netflix's "Virgin River" and the upcoming Sundance Film Festival's critical favorite "Coming Home In The Dark." While speaking in an interview with Mr. Warburton magazine, the Canadian actor, 45, opened up about life in quarantine with daughter Charlotte, 7, and son Theodore, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Rachael Leigh Cook.

According to Entertainment Tonight he said “I painted for a little while, which I’ve done for many years, and I write every day,” he explained. “I started doing The Morning Pages from Julia Cameron and I’ve been meditating.” He further added “But the most important thing is I got to spend a hell of a lot of time with my beautiful, perfect children. I had all this time where they might otherwise have been in school and daddy might have been away shooting under normal circumstances.” Interestingly, Gillies also hinted at a new love as he said “And last but not least, I fell in love with someone. This amazing person who’s largely responsible for this beautiful transformation.”

In both TVD and its 2013 spin-off The Originals, Daniel portrayed fan favorite Elijah Mikaelson. Daniel was one of the main characters in the spin-off after playing a supporting part in the 2009 teen drama program. Fans swooned over Elijah Mikaelson (played by Joseph Morgan) and Niklaus Mikaelson (played by Joseph Morgan) for years before the show ended on August 1, 2018. Elijah is still one of the most beloved characters from this series.

Meanwhile, while “Coming Home In The Dark” has already debuted at Sundance, it will be released theatrically later this year. However, Gillies is getting a lot of praise for his performance as Mandrake.

ALSO READ:Joel Kinnaman files restraining order against Bella Davis; Releases statement