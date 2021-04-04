Daniel Kaluuya takes a dig at Royal Family's racism controversy in SNL monologue

Daniel Kaluuya made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut recently and joked about racism in the Royal family and more.

Actor Daniel Kaluuya made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut over the weekend and delivered quite a jaw-dropping monologue as he touched upon several things including Golden Globes 2021 acceptance speech's 'mute moment' as well as racism controversy in the Royal family that erupted after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey. The English actor delivered a monologue that discussed racism in America vs Britain with some powerful lines. During the same, the Judas and the Black Messiah actor also joked about the Royal family at the very beginning of the episode.

Kaluuya who introduced himself as British after saying that his accent may have left people confused, later made a joke about being black and what it meant for the Royal family. The actor said, "First of all, I know you’re hearing my accent and thinking, ‘Oh no, he’s not Black, he’s British. Basically, I’m what the royal family was worried the baby would look like", via Deadline.

For the uninitiated, it was revealed in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey that certain members of the Royal family had shown concerns about baby Archie's 'skin colour.' This revelation became a huge talking point on social media as users called out the Royal family for racism.

As for Kaluuya's rest of the monologue, the Academy award 2021 nominee who recently also won a Golden Globe further recalled the incident that happened during his acceptance speech on receiving the Best supporting actor honour. After getting accidentally muted in what seemed a technical glitch, the actor touching upon the same in his monologue joked about feeling like he was in a "sunken" place, giving a nod to his film Get Out.

