Daniel Kaluuya’s Barney: A ‘millennial angst’ focused ‘A24-type’ production, says Mattel executive

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s Barbie is not the only movie that is based on a toy at Mattel. In fact, the company has a slew of other similar projects in the pipeline wherein stories based on toys are being turned into feature films. This also includes the upcoming movie on Barney, which one executive from Mattel has described as ‘surrealistic’ and ‘an A-24 type” film.’

Mattel’s Barney feature film will focus on ‘millennial angst’

Mattel Films executive Kevin McKeon talked with the New Yorker about the many projects that the studio has in the development process right now. “We’re leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids,” the executive said of Barney. They further continued, “It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney — just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”

McKeon also shared that they have been selling Barney as an ‘A24-type film’ to prospective partners. It should be noted that A24 studios was behind the highly-acclaimed and successful Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once. The studio has also produced the much-talked-about Beau is Afraid by Ari Aster.

David Kaluuya on Barney

Oscar-winning actor David Kaluuya is supposed to produce Barney, the feature film. In an interview with EW in 2020, Kaluuya said, “Barney taught us, ‘I love you, you love me. Won’t you say you love me too?’ That’s one of the first songs I remember, and what happens when that isn’t true? I thought that was really heartbreaking,” He then said, “I have no idea why but it feels like that makes sense. It feels like there’s something unexpected that can be poignant but optimistic. Especially at this time now, I think that’s really, really needed.”

As of the moment, everybody is eagerly waiting for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie which will hit theatres on July 21.

