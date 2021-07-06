Daniel Mickelson passes away at 23; Kaia Gerber, Amelia Gray Hamlin and more pay heartfelt tributes

Daniel Mickelson who starred in 2019 series Mani, passed away aged 23. The actor's sister Meredith Mickelson confirmed the tragic news in a social media post.

Actor Daniel Mickelson tragically passed away aged 23. The news of his death was confirmed by his sister, Meredith Mickelson who shared the heartbreaking news on in an Instagram post. Mickelson who popularly starred in the 2019 series Mani and also an indie horror film, The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man passed away on July 4, 2021. Tributes have been pouring in for the late actor from his industry friends including model Kaia Gerber and Paris Hilton among others.

Announcing the devastating news of his death, Meredith Mickelson wrote, "my heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don’t even know what to say. Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart." She shared the post along with a childhood photo of herself along with her brother. The cause of Daniel's tragic death has not been revealed yet.

Meredith's post received condolence messages from several celebrities including Zedd who wrote, "Soooooo sooo sorry Meredith" and Jordyn Woods who said, "Praying for you."

Among other tributes, model Kaia Gerber took to Instagram to share heartfelt note remembering Daniel as she wrote, "I remember that time we sat on the couch and spent the whole day coming up with our own secret language that we continued to speak every time we saw each other. "

Here are heartfelt tributes paid by Kaia Gerber and Amelia Gray Hamlin:

Also, Amelia Gray Hamlin posted an Instagram story that said, "I love you so much my brother. My angel" alongside a screenshot of their messages with each other.

Daniel's girlfriend Maddie Haley also expressed her grief in an Instagram post where she shared photos of him and wrote a moving message, which said, "I don’t want this to be real. Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now."

