Daniel Radcliffe decodes a Harry potter mystery that potterheads have been trying to crack for years; Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Daniel Radcliffe has finally decoded an age old Harry Potter mystery that the potterheads have been trying to figure out for years. Read on to know more.

Ever since Daniel Radcliffe starrer Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone released in 2001, there is a question that has bugged almost every Potterhead out there, i.e. how did Professor Quirrell, played by Ian Hart, sleep at night with Lord Voldemort stuck in the back of his head? No one associated with the franchise has ever tried to crack this mystery, but it seems Daniel has thought about it and even has an explanation. During his latest interview with HuffPost, Harry was asked to decode the age-old mystery.

Professor Quirinus Quirrell was the turban-wearing defense against the Dark Arts teacher at Hogwarts. He was one of Harry Potter’s professors in the first year and also secretly had Lord Voldemort living at the back of his head. While the question initially caught him by surprise, his theory made absolute sense. The actor said that the only practical thing to do in such a situation would be to sleep on your side. He explained that the posture would let both Voldemort and Quirrell breathe properly. He also pointed out that since they shared the same body, maybe Voldemort could survive off Quirrell’s air supply.

Check out Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone's trailer here:

If you were curious about Quirrell and Voldemort's sleeping arrangements, here’s a decent explanation that would finally clear all your doubts. Further talking about his iconic role, the actor said kids these days don’t recognise him and refuse to believe that he is Harry Potter when their parents introduce them to Daniel. He also mentioned that he finds it very flattering when fans tell him that he has been a huge part of their childhood. ALSO READ: Johnny Depp as Joker in Robert Pattinson's The Batman? Amber Heard's ex husband reportedly eyed for DC role

Credits :HuffPostYouTube

Read More