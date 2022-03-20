Daniel Radcliffe denies rumors of playing MCU's new Wolverine: There's nothing behind that

Daniel Radcliffe has no intentions to reprise the role of Wolverine in the forthcoming X-Men film. The 32-year-old Harry Potter actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday and categorically refused playing Hugh Jackman's role as the renowned mutant with retractable claws.

"I think it's because Wolverine in the comics is fairly short, so I think people are going "Who's a short actor? Him! He can maybe play him,"' the British actor joked as per ComicBook. He said that the Wolverine rumours have been going about for a long, with fans interpreting his statements and making their own conclusions. Daniel further said, "Every time it comes up I'm like, "That's not true there's nothing behind that," and everyone's like, "Oh, he said it might be true!" And I'm like, no, I didn't. I said the opposite of that!"

However, when host Jimmy Fallon agreed with fans and said that Radcliffe would make 'a fantastic Wolverine' the star replied saying, 'Anything that implies the fleetingest similarity to Hugh Jackman is incredibly flattering so I'm happy with that.' At the age of 11, Radcliffe sprang to prominence as the messy-haired protagonist of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, based on British novelist J. K. Rowling's best-selling novel of the same name. He remained in the series for the following ten years, until the eighth and last film was released in 2011.

On the other hand, during the show, the evening began with Radcliffe and Fallon performing a game called Cold As Ice, in which the actor and presenter were attached to a tube device running down the front of their trousers. They were then tested, and every time they answered a question badly, a pitcher of cold water was thrown into their pants.

