Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint return to Gryffindor hall to mark Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary

The Harry Potter franchise recently marked its 20th anniversary, and HBO Max announced a reunion to commemorate the special occasion earlier this month. While the possibility of a reboot is exciting, we only have the first look at the event now! HBO recently shared the poster for the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” and it shows Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in front and centre inside the Gryffindor common room as they’re joined by their co-stars from all eight of the “Harry Potter” movies!!

The co-stars who will join the 3 titular role stars will include James and Oliver Phelps, Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Bonnie Wright. If you didn't know, the group is marking the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”.

This will also mark the very first time the trio has gotten back together since the release of the eighth and final Harry Potter film, back in 2011. This will also be the first time the trio will be joined by all their castmates from across the franchise!! Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch, among others, will also be joining the programme and give in-depth interviews talking about their journeys while filming the movies.

Just this month, HBO dropped a trailer of the highly-anticipated show and it featured Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Wright (Neville Longbottom) and Williams (Arthur Weasley) receiving their handwritten invitations and getting ready to board the Hogwarts Express.

Also read: Harry Potter Reunion: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint return to Hogwarts in first look still