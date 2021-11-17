Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint to REUNITE for 20th anniversary of Harry Potter in HBO special

The original Hogwarts wizarding trio is meeting to recount their two-decade-ago adventures. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson will appear in an HBO Max retrospective special alongside filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight "Harry Potter" films to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the franchise's first film, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," which debuted 20 years ago today.

As per Variety, "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts'' will broadcast on HBO Max on January 1, 2022, on New Year's Day. According to HBO Max, the movie will "tell an enchanting making-of tale via all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations." Meanwhile, HBO Max is now streaming all eight of Warner Bros.' original "Harry Potter" films. Interestingly, the special will also broadcast on WarnerMedia's TBS and Cartoon Network in spring 2022, before the theatrical release of "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore '' by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart will also appear in the movie.

An exclusive first look at the special will air during the Nov. 28 (8 p.m. ET/PT) launch of the bracket-style quiz competition "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses" on TBS and Cartoon Network.

According to The Variety, the four-part event, hosted by Helen Mirren, will include fans battling for the Tournament of Houses championship trophy, as well as appearances from "Harry Potter" film veterans Tom Felton, Simon Fisher-Becker, Shirley Henderson, and Luke Youngblood, as well as superfans Pete Davidson and Jay Leno. On January 1, "Hogwarts Tournament of Houses" will also be available on HBO Max.

