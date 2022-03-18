Daniel Radcliffe feels he's a 'natural fit' to play THIS marvel superhero in future

Daniel Radcliffe explains that if there's one MCU character he'd be a "natural fit" to portray, it's Spider-Man. Radcliffe, who first appeared in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in 2001, would go on to become one of the most known actors working today, repeating his role as the young wizard in seven successive films.

In his latest film, The Lost City, Radcliffe plays a villain alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum as an eccentric millionaire in quest of a mythical lost city. While Radcliffe has portrayed a wide range of roles during his career, the superhero genre is one that he has yet to explore. In a recent interview with Insider, Radcliffe admits that he's not completely opposed to appearing in a superhero film and that Spider-Man is a "natural fit" for him. However, Radcliffe goes on to say that Tom Holland is "incredible" as the Marvel superhero and that "no one could ever replace him."

Daniel said as per Screenrant, "Like everything, if it was cool and weird and different and had something that I really loved about it, then absolutely, I would do that. The one I would be a natural fit for has now been done by three very good actors. Tom Holland is incredible and no one could ever replace him, so I'll let that one go."

Of course, Radcliffe is referring to Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield as "three very good actors," with Maguire popularising the character in the early 2000s. Although Radcliffe, at 32, is slightly older than the normal age range associated with Spider-Man, Maguire, 46, and Garfield, 38, both just returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home and were well-liked by fans.

