Daniel Radcliffe Give His Take On The Upcoming Harry Potter Series; Says To The Producers: 'Let Them Be Kids Still'

Daniel Radcliffe, famous for playing Harry Potter in the hit film series, has intentionally avoided big studio films that might turn into long-running franchises.

While the actor might not join the Harry Potter reboot series on Max, he has some advice for the new team.

Daniel Radcliffe has advice for Harry Potter producers

At the 2024 Tony Awards, where he won his first Tony for his role in Merrily We Roll Along, Radcliffe spoke with Entertainment Tonight. The Imperium actor said he isn't sure what he would tell the new Hogwarts cast, but he has advice for the producers.

Radcliffe joked, "I've got advice for everyone else, just like, let them be kids still. I can't imagine what it would have been like to do that in the age of social media. We were kind of a little bit before that."

Radcliffe played Harry Potter in the eight films from 2003 to 2011. He hopes to speak with the team behind the new series when they announce the new actors per ET.

Radcliffe told ET, "I don't know. Hopefully, I will meet whoever that person is one day and I'll be face to face."

In a previous interview with ET, Radcliffe said he is happy the story continues but doesn't see himself being part of it. He said at the time, "I doubt very much that they will, it seems to me that they are wanting to make a fresh series, which it feels like it'd be distracting to have old, haggard Harry also entering from stage left." Radcliffe supports the new series but is not seeking a role in it.

About the upcoming Harry Potter TV series

In April 2023, HBO and Max announced a new Harry Potter TV series, inspired by J.K. Rowling's books. Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, previously told the outlet that they are excited to let audiences discover Hogwarts in a new way. He mentioned that the Harry Potter series is a cultural phenomenon with a lasting love for the Wizarding World. The new series will explore each iconic book in depth.

Radcliffe, focused on his Tony-nominated musical, is excited about his win. On Sunday, he won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical. Before the awards, he told ET he was both nervous and excited to perform with his co-stars Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff.

