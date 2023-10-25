Daniel Radcliffe joins Harry Potter stunt double as executive producer for a documentary to tell his story after he was left paralyzed on set

Daniel Radcliffe, known for his portrayal of the iconic wizard Harry Potter, has taken on a new role as an executive producer and prominent interviewee in the upcoming HBO documentary David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived. This powerful documentary, set to premiere in November, delves into the life of David Holmes, who served as Radcliffe's stunt double in the Harry Potter film series from the beginning, but he had a tragic accident on the set of Deathly Hallows Part 1 that left him paralyzed.

A remarkable journey

The documentary takes you through the life of David Holmes, a gifted teenage gymnast from Essex, England, who was selected to be Daniel Radcliffe's stunt double when Radcliffe was just 11 years old during the filming of the first Harry Potter film. Over the course of the next decade, their friendship deepened as were always together on set. However, during the filming of the Harry Potter and Deathly Hallows Part 1 movie, a tragic on-set accident left David paralyzed.

A tale of resilience

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived shares a narrative that revolves around David Holmes' unwavering spirit of resilience. The documentary features personal footage spanning a decade, behind-the-scenes material showcasing Holmes' stunt work, glimpses into his current life, and intimate interviews with key figures, including David himself, Daniel Radcliffe, friends, family, and former crew members.

The documentary is directed by Dan Hartley, the filmmaker behind Lad: A Yorkshire Story. Their partnership extended into the podcast world during the 2020 pandemic with the creation of Cunning Stunts, a podcast that shed light on the world of stunt performers in Hollywood. David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived is a touching portrayal of strength and friendship. The film, produced by HBO Documentary Films is set to premiere on November 15, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

