Daniel Radcliffe jokes he looks ill 'all the time' after Harry Potter alum's Coronavirus rumour went viral

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Daniel Radcliffe gives a humorous response as he addresses fake Coronavirus rumour and says that he looks ill all the time.

A couple of days ago, fake news about the Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe being tested positive for Coronavirus stirred up a storm on the internet. A false story tweeted by a fake BBC Twitter account earlier this week resulted in a panic. However, in order to put the speculations to end, Daniel Radcliffe called in for an interview with the Australia radio show Smallzy's Surgery on Wednesday and denied the rumours.

Daniel Radcliffe stated that he has not been diagnosed with Coronavirus. He also narrated how he found about fake rumours floating all over the internet. "I walked into the hair and makeup room on a play yesterday, and the makeup artist was like, 'My niece has just texted me and told me you've got corona", the Harry Potter actor told. The rumour was made viral through a fake BBC account which was deleted after some time but many people had already seen it by then.

He also joked that he looks ill all the time and probably that is the reason people thought that he was diagnosed with Coronavirus. "Cause I'm very pale," he said with a laugh. Meanwhile, as Daniel Radcliffe clears the rumour about being affected by the dreadful virus, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have confirmed testing positive for Coronavirus. British Health Minister Nadine Dorries has also been affected by the same. Reportedly, Matthew Broderick's sister Janet Broderick is also hospitalised owing to Coronavirus.

Also Read: Daniel Radcliffe tested positive for Coronavirus? Harry Potter star SHUTS down claims of contracting Covid 19

Read More