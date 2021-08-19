Daniel Radcliffe OPENS UP on his desire to star in an action movie; Names Fast & Furious as his top choice

Daniel Radcliffe has recently opened up on the kind of roles that he would prefer, and the genre that he wants to try out next. In an interview with Conan O’Brien in his podcast, via Just Jared, the Harry Potter actor has revealed being interested in starring in movies like the Fast & Furious. However, he also has some terms and conditions that need to be fulfilled before he takes up an action-packed role.

While promoting the latest season of his hit TBS comedy, Miracle Workers, Radcliffe, 32, had a chat about the latest installment of Miracle Workers - Oregon Trail and the roles that he wants to take up in the future. Speaking of Fast & Furious, and the action-packed sequences in the movies under the franchise, Radcliffe confirmed that he would want to be in a movie like that, but only if there is a ‘non-driving part’ for him. “Driving on camera is maybe the part of my job that I hate the most,” Radcliffe shared.

The actor also went ahead to add that he ‘barely drives’ in his real life. Revealing that he does have a license, Radcliffe stated that he doesn’t feel he is good at driving, or has any interest in driving much. “Trying to hit a mark, in a car, is my most hated part of it,” he added. Later, he himself offered up an alternative part which he thought would be perfect for him. Discussing about the potential roles in movies like Fast & Furious, Radcliffe said he could be an ‘admin’ in the movie. “There must be an administration guy there. Someone has to look after these guys,” he added, referring to the other actors with action-packed roles.

