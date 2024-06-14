Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About His Love For Adult Animated Content; Deets Here

For someone who has led an entire live-action fantasy franchise, many wouldn't have had Daniel Radcliffe pegged as a die-hard animation fanatic. The actor recently opened up about his love for the adult animation industry and recalled how growing up watching The Simpsons had influenced him.

Ever since his Harry Potter stint concluded, the English star has been quite picky about his roles. But not so picky to have guest starred in almost all of the adult-animated cartoon series there are– The Simpsons, BoJack Horseman, Robot Chicken, you name it.

Daniel Radcliffe admits his love for adult-animation

Daniel Radcliffe, 34, says he has been unable to part ways from The Simpsons having watched it all his life and he wants more! The Harry Potter star revealed why he is so drawn to the adult animation sphere and how it has influenced his life in a recent interview with CBR.

The actor admitted that his love for shows is limited to cartoons and reality TV and The Simpsons have a significant role to play in that. “I think it does probably in part stem from growing up on The Simpsons in the way that I think so many people of our generation's kids,” Radcliffe told CBR’s Kevin Polowy this week.

Finding a link to his love of reality TV and cartoons, Radcliffe shared that he once saw a Jeopardy! contestant credit The Simpsons for most of their “trivia knowledge.” “That's absolutely true of me as well. There are so many weird facts, and things from my general knowledge of the world to my sense of humor were formed in some way by The Simpsons,” the star added. He also pointed out that adult-animated shows get away with things that would never work in live-action projects, another aspect of the shows he loves.

Currently, Radcliffe is working on Netflix’s adult-animation show, Mulligan where he voices King Jeremy Fitzhogg. He also had guest-starring roles in Rick and Morty, Digman!, Robot Chicken, BoJack Horseman, and of course, The Simpsons. He has appeared in the latter three times, once even voicing his own character.

Interestingly, The Miracle Workers actor revealed that he has never watched any of the popular TV shows or dramas like Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, or The Wire. He claimed the popularity of The Simpsons in his generation may have propelled the idea of continuing the sub-genre.

Daniel Radcliffe wanted to be an actor with interesting choices

Radcliffe once shared his plan to advance his career in Hollywood following the big Harry Potter wrap. He wanted to be known as the actor who was quite picky about his movies and projects and only made interesting choices ever, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The only factor that would decide what he was going to do next was “what seems fun” and “interesting.” Radcliffe considered himself fortunate to often find himself in a position to choose what he was going to work on next. He told the outlet in 2022 that whenever he appeared in a movie he wanted people to go, “‘Oh, he’s in that, he always makes interesting choices.’”

For now, the actor is sticking to his idea of fun work with his features on adult-animation shows like Mulligan, which returned to Netflix with new episodes in May.

