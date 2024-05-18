Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up On Playing Ring Bearer At Co-Star Lindsay Mendez's Wedding; Calls It 'Nerve Wrecking'

Daniel Radcliffe gets candid as he reveals the moment he was chosen to be the ring bearer at his Merrily We Roll co-star Lindsay Mendez’s wedding.

During his conversation with Variety at the Drama League Awards on May 17, Radcliffe recalled the “nerve-wracking” experience because he was not supposed to be the ring bearer until the previous night, and Mendez thought it would be funny, as the actor plays the ring bearer in their show as well.

What did Daniel Radcliffe say about being the ring bearer at Lindsay Mendez’s wedding?

Speaking to the entertainment portal, the Harry Potter star recalled the event and revealed, “It was really nerve-wracking because, until the day before [the wedding], I wasn’t the ring bearer, then Lindsay thought it would be funny because I’m the ring bearer in the show.”

He further added, “I was like, ‘Oh, man, now I’ve got responsibility at this wedding, and I have to not screw it up. I have to not drop the rings in Central Park and lose them.” Radcliffe revealed that, in the end, it was all fine, and he did well. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Mendez made sure that her co-stars were handed responsibilities at her wedding, and so, not only Radcliffe but the actress asked Jonathan Groff, too, to be an important part of her big day. Groff was asked to officiate at the All Rise actress’ marriage day.

Advertisement

Elaborating his emotions while officiating the wedding, Groff said, “To be officiating Lindsay’s wedding as she’s embarking on this journey with her husband and Dan [Radcliffe] there as the ring bearer within this moment of Merrily really was so special.”

ALSO READ: Daniel Radcliffe Earns First Ever Tony Nomination For Merrily We Roll Along; Deets Here

Lindsay Mendez on Radcliffe and Groff being close to her

The Broadway star got married to actor J. Alex Brinson on April 26, 2024. While her co-stars and friends attended the ceremony, Mendez talked about being close to the What If actor and Jonathan Groff. While attending the Tony Awards, the actress spoke to the media portal, describing her friendship as special.

Lindsay shared, "They were with me right when I started dating my husband, have been with me through a lot of just that season of my life, and have always been rooting for us. And they're uncles to my daughter, and it wouldn't have been the same without them.”

Mendez shares a daughter with her ex-husband, Philip Wakefield, and is expecting her second child with Alex Brisnon.

ALSO READ: 'Makes Me Really Sad': Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Controversy