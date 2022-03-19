Daniel Radcliffe on playing a billionaire villain in The Lost City: It was a huge amount of fun

Daniel Radcliffe has said that he enjoyed portraying a villain in the forthcoming film The Lost City. Radcliffe is most remembered for portraying Harry Potter, the young wizard who grew up with the series' fans from 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone through 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2.

However, The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock as romance novelist Loretta Sage, is Radcliffe's most recent film. It is an adventure narrative set in the Lost City of D. Fairfax, played by Daniel Radcliffe, is a malevolent millionaire who believes the city exists and kidnaps Sage to show him where it is. Recently, Radcliffe spoke with The New York Times about The Lost City and what it was like to portray a villain beside Tatum and Bullock. "It was a huge amount of fun," the actor said gleefully. He then chuckled about how the rest of the actors were having a "gruelling" physical shoot while his character was basically resting in his base camp.

Daniel said as per Screenrant, "It was a huge amount of fun. It’s weird because they worked really, really hard on this film and did quite a grueling physical shoot, and I was having a very chill time and being like, “Hey guys, you all seem really tired.”

Meanwhile, This evil portrayal fits quite well with the kind of roles Radcliffe has been doing lately. Radcliffe's part in The Lost City, which promises to be his most delectably villainous yet, has been in the works for a long time. The Lost City is slated to hit theatres on April 8, 2022.

