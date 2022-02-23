Daniel Radcliffe on playing Weird Al in upcoming biopic: It's a huge responsibility that I don't take lightly

Daniel Radcliffe admits that portraying Weird Al in Weird: The 'Weird Al' Yankovic Story (and donning the singer's trademark Hawaiian shirt) is a significant responsibility that he does not take lightly. 'Weird Al' Yankovic is a gifted musician, singer, and songwriter who parodies other artists' popular songs and utilises music to make fun of pop culture.

He is most known for his comedic songs "Eat It," "Smells Like Nirvana," and "Like A Surgeon." Yankovic was reported earlier this year as the subject of a planned biography, for which he would serve as co-writer and producer. Radcliffe, widely known for his part in the Harry Potter series, has been confirmed to play the main character of 'Weird Al' in the film, which is directed by Eric Appel of Funny or Die.

Radcliffe reveals in a recent interview with People that portraying Yankovic in the forthcoming biopic is a big responsibility. He describes himself as "honoured" to be able to portray "Weird Al" Yankovic and bring the artist's journey to life. Daniel said as per People, "Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don't take lightly, and I'm honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailable true story of Weird Al's depraved and scandalous life."

Radcliffe may seem to be an unusual choice for the role of Yankovic, but the actor has a demonstrated ability to carry tiny, oddball movies. Radcliffe is not generally renowned as a humorous actor, but several of the independent productions he has acted in, such as Swiss Army Man, Guns Akimbo, and What If, have enabled him to develop his comedic talents. With Yankovic co-writing the forthcoming biography, there will undoubtedly be some laugh-out-loud moments, but Radcliffe's more serious acting abilities implies that Weird: The 'Weird Al' Yankovic Story will not be devoid of true emotion.