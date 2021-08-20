Daniel Radcliffe REACTS to rumours of his return to the Harry Potter universe; FIND OUT

Daniel Radcliffe recently reacted to rumours and revealed whether he’d ever return to the harry Potter universe with the franchise. The 32-year-old actor, who shot to fame as a teen when he starred as the main lead in the Harry Potter: Chamber of Secrets in 2002, Radcliffe (who was 13 years old then) went on to star in the future films of the franchise. The star was recently asked which character in the HP universe he’d want to play if he could take on a different role right now.

Talking to SiriusXM, Daniel was asked, “even though you were joking around in that interview, how long after the podcast went live, did a producer call you to see if you were serious?” Daniel responded and said, “No, that has not happened. I think that, I think I’m remembering right. That the question was like a hypothetical of who else would you have liked to play in this series? Um, but yeah, it’s, there’s always going to be, you know, talk of some sort of, uh, but, but it genuinely, genuinely is always like a lot more in the media than in actuality. Like I’ve never been contacted by anybody about any future Harry Potter films. So, you know, it’s, I don’t think it’s something that is, uh, is, is coming. But like, of course, now that I have said that, uh, they will certainly, I brought it upon myself now.”

In other news, back in 2020, there was buzz that there may be a sequel series to HP in the works. Back in 2020, Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar hinted that the development plans, based on speculation, Warner Bros. may be planning on expanding the Harry Potter franchise by putting a live-action TV series in early development at HBO Max.

