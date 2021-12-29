Daniel Radcliffe recalls having a huge crush on co star Helena Bonham Carter during Harry Potter filming

***Spoilers Alert***

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has recently opened up on his epic crush on co-star Helena Bonham Carter during the filming of the movies. For those unversed, while Radcliffe starred as Harry Potter himself in the eight movies, Bonham Carter took up the role of Bellatrix Lestrange, an important part of Lord Voldemort's gang of Death Eaters.

In the upcoming television special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Radcliffe shall reveal more about his crush on Bonham Carter despite having an age difference of 23 years! According to ET Canada, Radcliffe has revealed he had once sent the actress a love letter after the completion of filming. ”Dear HBC, it was a pleasure being your co-star and coaster in the fact I always ended up holding your coffee,” Radcliffe read the letter out loud, via ET Canada.

ET Canada also noted that the actor added about their apparent age difference in the letter! “I do love you and I wish I’d just been born 10 years earlier so I might’ve been in with a chance,” Radcliffe's letter read. However, previously, even Emma Watson aka Hermione Granger had recalled having a crush on her co-star Tom Felton who essayed the role of Draco Malfoy. While fans knew about her crush from a long time back, Watson acknowledged the same and opened up on the first time she fell for Felton! "And I just don’t know how to say it...I just fell in love with him," she said while remembering the moment.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts shall offer some behind-the-scenes knowledge such as these and much more. Are you excited about the special? Share your opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

