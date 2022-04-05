Daniel Radcliffe reveals THIS actress to be his recent celebrity crush: I’ve worked with her

Daniel Radcliffe reveals his recent celebrity crush. The actor recently came out with his latest blockbuster The Lost City starring him alongside Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt. While promoting the movie he appeared on Capital Breakfast, via ET Canada, as he dished on some industry gossip and answered some questions under pressure.

The host on the show informed Radcliffe that one of his fans was locked in another room and for every question he refused to answer, the fan would be "punished." The host asked Radcliffe who his top 3 celebrity crushes were and the actor opened up as he shared, "Cameron Diaz is still very high on the list. Drew Barrymore," the actor was, however, called out for giving cookie-cutter answers and was demanded to give some recent names as opposed to all his old-school answers.

Meanwhile, Radcliffe rebutted, "Those people are still around,' yet was pressured into answering some new names. "Juno Temple, I’ve worked with her, she’s gorgeous and I wouldn’t mind saying her name," Radcliffe mentioned referring to his Horns co-star. Following this burning question, the Harry Potter star was asked to disclose the highest amount of money he had spent on a "lavish purchase" as the host questioned, "What is the most amount of money you’ve wasted and what was it on?” Redcliffe then quipped, "I mean, you can’t say that art’s a waste, can’t you?" and refused to reveal the exact amount of his supposed guilty buy and moved on from the question.

