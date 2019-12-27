Daniel Radcliffe reveals THIS is favourite Harry Potter film from the franchise; Find Out

Daniel Radcliffe recently revealed that he has a favourite Harry Potter film. Read on to know more.

Just like any other Potterhead, even Daniel Radcliffe has a favourite Harry Potter film which he likes better than all the other parts, even though he played the lead role in all the films. The actor recently opened up about his favourite film from the popular franchise is the second part, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. During an interview with Wired, the actor was asked to name his favourite harry potter film and he named these two.

Radcliffe revealed that he loves the last film of the franchise, Deathly Hallows: Part 2, and the fifth part of the series, Order of the Phoenix. The insanely popular film series include, in chronological order, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011).

Talking about the fifth part, the actor mentioned that he did not just like watching the movie, it loved filming it too. He loves it because of how the script portrays the beautiful relationship between Harry and Sirius Black. He also added that the particular film is special because “you get a lot of Gary Oldman in that movie.”

It has been about nine years since the last Harry Potter film featuring Radcliffe hit the movie theatres and since then, the actor has been a part of various films, including Horns, Swiss Army Man, Victor Frankenstein and Now You See Me 2. According to rumours, the actor is now being looked at for the lead role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming project Moon Knight. ALSO READ: MCU’s Moon Knight reportedly eyeing Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe

