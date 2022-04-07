Daniel Radcliffe reveals he requested a makeover before starring in The Lost City; Find out why

Daniel Radcliffe, star of The Lost City, has confessed that he wanted a makeover before acting in the new adventure thriller. The Lost City is a new action-comedy directed by Aaron and Adam Nee that follows a romance author and her cover model on a jungle journey after an attempted abduction.

However, one thing The Lost City has in spades is a cast noted for their attractive looks. Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, in particular, have been heartthrobs from the beginning of their careers. Many people are unaware that Tatum began his career as a male stripper before making his way to Hollywood, a scenario that inspired his Magic Mike movie. While having a handsome cast is rather usual for a Hollywood action picture by most spectators' standards, it seems that this may have been a bit scary for Radcliffe.

Radcliffe admitted in a recent interview with Magic Radio Breakfast as per The Independent that he demanded a makeover before participating in The Lost City. When Radcliffe discovered he'd be appearing alongside Tatum and Pitt, he felt he needed to "do something" about his image, according to Radcliffe. The actor received a haircut, which he still has, and says he had the wardrobe department place him in some "amazing suits." After all of this, Radcliffe is certain that his performance in The Lost City is the finest he has "ever looked on camera."

Radcliffe said to The Independent, “This is 100 per cent the best I have ever looked on camera. I went in and was like ‘guys, I am in a film with Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, you need to do something about this face and the hair." So, they gave me a very very nice haircut which I still have, it is just how I look now, and they put me in amazing suits.” Having said that, Radcliffe seemed to be pleased with his new style, and he definitely pulls off the iconic villain look in The Lost City, so it was all worthwhile in the end.

