Daniel Radcliffe REVEALS he started panic drinking post Harry Potter, thanks parents & HP cast for helping him

Daniel Radcliffe would start drinking more at bars when he would be caught by Harry Potter fans as all eyes were on him like 'Oh, Harry Potter's getting drunk in the bar.' Read below to know more about what Daniel had to share regarding battling with alcoholism below.

When you achieve fame at a very young age, there are many pros but an equal amount of cons as well. Case in point, Daniel Radcliffe! Daniel was cast as Harry Potter at the tender of just 11 and became a household name within the span of seven box-office smashing movies. However, the fame got to him towards the end of his tenure playing the most popular literary wizard and as revealed by the 30-year-old actor himself, Radcliffe turned to alcohol to combat the onslaught of being a child star.

During a candid interview on BBC Radio 4′s Desert Island Discs feature, Daniel shared how being a part of a larger than life franchise like Harry Potter turned him into an alcoholic. "If I went out and if I got drunk, I'd suddenly be aware of there being interest in that because it's not just a drunk guy. It's 'Oh, Harry Potter's getting drunk in the bar.' And then as you get very drunk, you become aware that 'Oh, people are watching more now because now I'm getting very drunk, so I should probably drink more to ignore that more,'" the star recalled.

Radcliffe confessed that he started panic drinking towards the end of Harry Potter because he was worried about what he would do next while not being comfortable in his own skin and being who he was to remain sober. Daniel also understands when people jump to drugs and drink as it's available and seems like a good idea at the time. Especially when there's nobody around you talking about the consequences and being honest about the effects of drug addiction and alcoholism.

However, the Dark Ages star has been sober since 2010 and credits his parents and Harry Potter castmates and close friends like Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, "who were able to give me enough perspective on my life and help me at key moments."

