Daniel Radcliffe reveals his Weird Al biopic casting has a MAJOR connection to Rihanna

It was recently confirmed that Daniel Radcliffe has been roped in to play the lead in Weird Al Yankovic biopic. While the casting announcement left fans excited for the upcoming project, they will be even happier to learn how the Harry Potter star bagged this project and that interestingly he has singer Rihanna to thank for getting the film.

During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Radcliffe opened up about how he came on board for the Weird Al biopic and revealed an interesting story behind the same. After signing the film, Daniel asked Al why he chose him for the role and maintained that even though he was "immensely flattered", he was mystified about his casting.

Radcliffe further revealed how he had appeared on the Graham Norton show in November 2010 alongside Colin Farrell and Rihanna during which he sang Tom Lehrer's song The Elements which is known to list all the elements on the periodic table.

Speaking about its connection to his casting, Daniel added, "I sang 'The Elements' next to Colin Farrell and a very amused Rihanna I guess Al saw that and was like, 'This guy maybe gets it.' And so he picked me. So I'm very, very lucky, and now I've gotten to have accordion lessons with Al."

In the meantime, the actor is also promoting his upcoming film The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Daniel essays the role of billionaire villain in the film which will also have a cameo by Brad Pitt. The Lost City is slated to release in theatres on April 8.

ALSO READ: Daniel Radcliffe denies rumors of playing MCU's new Wolverine: There's nothing behind that