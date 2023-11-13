Daniel Radcliffe reveals how he ruined Harry Potter for kids; Details inside

Harry Potter is one of the names that every millennial or Genz might have heard in their childhood. The actor who played the role in the movie series, Daniel Radcliffe, also got worldwide fame after bringing the character to life. Not to forget, he was accompanied by his other costars who just made the movie a global phenomenon. In a recent conversation, Daniel talked about his character and how he ruined it for kids after years of hanging up his cloak and wand.

Here is how Daniel Radcliffe ruined for kids

The actor was just 11 years old when he played the iconic character. To date, many of the Potterheads and his fans approach him as he plays their favorite wizard. Daniel Radcliffe stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show, along with his “Merrily We Roll Along” castmates Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff, and the group joked about disappointing children by ruining the magic of cinema in the Harry Potter movies.

Everyone was discussing Halloween week to which Radcliffe revealed that he does that on a regular basis. “I do that to kids on a regular basis when they’re like, ‘It’s Harry!’” he said, adding that he usually just apologizes as a kid exclaims, “You’re old now. What happened?” The Harry Potter actor, who welcomed his first child with partner Erin Darke in April this year, said that he spoils the magic for kids “on a regular basis” after they shout “It’s Harry!” at him in public.

Will Daniel Radcliffe return in the Harry Potter reboot?

As it was announced that the beloved series would get a series reboot, the actor once shared that it would be 'very weird' for him to appear in the Harry Potter TV series. Daniel Radcliffe has no interest in returning to Hogwarts as he made it abundantly clear that he doesn't expect to appear in the upcoming reboot. "There would be somebody else playing Harry. So I think it would be very weird for me to show up," said the actor. However, he is very excited about the new series as he awaits a fresh take on the magical saga.



