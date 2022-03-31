Daniel Radcliffe says he's 'dramatically bored' of opinions on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Daniel Radcliffe is over the slap. Following the Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation at the Oscars 2022, many have come forward and offered their own take on the shocking incident. For the unversed, on Sunday at the Academy Awards, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage when a joke he made did not sit right with the actor who took an impulsive action to strike the comedian.

In his recent sit-down with Good Morning Britain, via ET Canada, Daniel Radcliffe was asked if he saw the incident, to which he replied, "I saw it," he then went on to note that he was "dramatically bored" of hearing new opinions about the altercation and denied to comment on it as he added, "I don’t want to be another opinion adding to it." The actor then moved on quickly from the controversy and talked about his recent release The Lost City.

Radcliffe shared that playing a villain was a "simple decision" for him as he continued, "I read the script and it was hugely fun…. I try to make the films you want to see as an audience member…. Very easy to say yes to that." On being asked about his working experience with Channing Tatum, he complimented the star and called him "world’s nicest man," Radcliffe went on and added that Tatum was indeed made to be an action star as he praised his co-star's physical capabilities.

Meanwhile, the film was a task for Radcliffe as they shot in the hot tropical climate and all the while Radcliffe had to be in a fitted three-piece suit yet the actor noted, "I had an easier time than Channing. They were doing long weeks in the jungle."

