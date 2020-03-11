Daniel Radcliffe tested positive for Coronavirus? Harry Potter star SHUTS down claims of contracting Covid 19

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

A fake Twitter account caused a frenzy after a tweet claimed that Daniel Radcliffe has been positive for Coronavirus. Before the false rumours about the Harry Potter alum could make the headlines, his publicist cleared the air.

Coronavirus rumours are spreading like wildfire on social media. At first, Jackie Chan was rumoured to have contracted the disease. The legendary actor quickly shut down the rumours and assured fans that he was fine. Now, a tweet put Harry Potter fans in worry. A rumour began when a Twitter account claimed Daniel Radcliffe has been tested positive for Coronavirus. The rumour began when a fake BBC Twitter account falsely claimed Now You See Me 2 actor was tested positive for the virus.

The now-deleted tweet was published under the handle @BBCNewsTonight and it read, "BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed." Before the fake news could make headlines, Buzzfeed News reports Radcliffe's publicist denied the claim. "Not true," his publicist told the international publication. The tweet was live for at least seven hours after it was posted. CNET reports the tweet was shared 762 times and had over a thousand likes before it was deleted.

Coronavirus has impacted Hollywood. Several movies and concerts have been cancelled in the past few weeks. Daniel Craig's No Time To Die has been postponed to November due to the outbreak. Coachella has also been postponed to October. Korean band BTS too had cancelled their South Korean tour dates due to the outbreak.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radcliffe starred in Escape From Pretoria. The movie released last week. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

