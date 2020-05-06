Daniel Radcliffe treats Harry Potter fans as he reads out chapter one from the book for online streaming

Daniel Radcliffe reads out chapter one from the Harry Potter novel as a part of J.K. Rowling's initiative.

Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe treated his fans with a surprise. Recently, the actor read out chapter 1 from the Harry Potter book by J.K. Rowling in his own voice and it has been made available for online streaming on the Harry Potter at Home website. The actor read out the story of the Philosopher's Stone as a part of the initiative taken by author J.K. Rowling to entertain the kids during the lockdown imposed due to the global Coronavirus outbreak.

David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Stephen Fry, and several other stars have joined hands for the initiative and will be seen reading out different chapters from the iconic Harry Potter series and take you into the world of wizards. JK Rowling took to her social media handle on Tuesday and announced the release of free weekly recordings narrated by celebrities of the first book in the popular Harry Potter series, which was kickstarted with the Harry Potter OG himself reading out the chapter 1.

We could all use a little magic right now. Enter the @WizardingWorld and listen along as Daniel Radcliffe and friends read Harry Potter. Chapter one is out now on Spotify. #HarryPotterAtHome pic.twitter.com/NEhhdQeDtb — Spotify (@Spotify) May 5, 2020

All 17 chapters of the Harry Potter series are to be out by mid Summer and the recordings are to be made available free of cost on Spotify. "Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one," the Wizarding World posted on Twitter along with a teaser video showing all the stars participating in the book reading initiative.

