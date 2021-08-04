Daniel Radcliffe would pass on Harry Potter's role to play THESE characters in case of a possible reboot

Daniel Radcliffe may have shot to fame as the 'boy who lived' in the Harry Potter universe but in case of a revival, the actor may not want to reprise his role and is game to take on the roles of other interesting characters from the Potter films. In his recent interview on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Radcliffe spoke about the roles he would consider in a potential reboot as he revealed his favourite characters from the films.

Talking about re-entering the Harry Potter universe, Radcliffe said, "I would probably want to go with like, Sirius or Lupin. Those were always the two characters that I was like ‘They’re great.’ And also like, I’m obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes, with those people, and they’re like some of my favourite memories."

For the unreversed, the roles of Sirius Black and Remus Lupin were portrayed by Gary Oldman and David Thewlis respectively in the Potter films. As for their bond with Harry Potter, while Black's character is known to be Harry's godfather, Lupin who is a close friend to Harry's parents manages to forge a close bond with him during his third year at Hogwarts as per the films.

Radcliffe's choice to enter the reboot universe with these roles seems to be a great one considering it would mean he would indirectly turn a mentor for whoever steps into the Harry Potter role.

While there has been no confirmation about a Harry Potter reboot being in the works, recently reports did hint at HBO Max planning a series around the J.K Rowling books.

