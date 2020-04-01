Daniel Radcliffe's girlfriend Erin Darke reveals how she reacted to his Coronavirus diagnosis fake news

Daniel Radcliffe's girlfriend Erin Darke reveals it was after her flight that she received a dozen messages from people asking about his health after fake news about Daniel's Coronavirus diagnosis went viral on the internet.

Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe made the headlines in the beginning of March this year when fake news about the actor being diagnosed with Coronavirus went viral on the internet. A fake BCC account on Twitter claimed that Daniel Radcliffe has contracted COVID-19, supposedly making him the first popular celebrity to suffer from the virus. Daniel got to know about the rumour only when his make up artist asked him about the same.

The 30-years-old actor and his team dismissed the rumours stating that it was false news. However, his girlfriend Erin Darke was not aware of the scenario. It was after her flight that she saw a number of people had bombarded her with texts asking about Daniel's health and left the actress confused, she told the Vulture. "As soon as the plane landed, I turned my phone on and I had all these texts like, 'Tell me the Internet's wrong!' 'Is Daniel OK," she said.

"Oh, it was a hoax, never mind," she found out later. Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe had missed filling in his girlfriend Erin Darke with all the fake Coronavirus news drama. "I think I was like, filing it under - Erin and I have been together long enough that she also knows weird stuff gets written about me occasionally," he said. The actor also clarified on social media, tweeting that he looks unwell all the time but he's doing fine and has not contracted Coronavirus.

"It's not the first time I've had something crazy written about me. (But) I don't ever think there's been a rumour about me that was so topical, that was pivoting off the news," Daniel Radcliffe stated.

Also Read: Daniel Radcliffe tested positive for Coronavirus? Harry Potter star SHUTS down claims of contracting Covid 19

Credits :The Vulture

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More