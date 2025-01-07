Daniel Radcliffe's Whopping Nine-Figure Net Worth Proves Him To Be A Real-Life Wizard; REPORT

Daniel Radcliffe has made a huge fortune for himself, not only through his on-screen performances but also through the intelligent investments.

Per reports, after completing his time in the wizarding series, the actor amassed £100 million through his businesses. The actor uses his business simply to channel his on-screen earnings, per a report by The Daily Mail.

According to the latest account that was filed in March 2024, the wealth of Daniel Radcliffe totals £96.3 million. This particular figure consists of investments and cash in his company that helped him generate income from many lucrative investments.

For those who do not know, the company in question is run by the English actor’s parents, Marcia and Alan Radcliffe.

According to the outlet, the parents have been taking care of Daniel Radcliffe’s firm since he got his first cheque of £800,000 for the first entry of Harry Potter back in 2021.

As reported by The Sun, an insider had stated, “Even devoted fans of Daniel, of which there are many, will be shocked by the fortunes he’s racked up since he left the famous franchise behind and started a new chapter."

The source, however, went on to add that the money made by Radcliffe does not only come through his movies but also from heavy investments.

The insider mentioned that the actor “made along the way, which means he has a steady income, whatever happens.”

Per reports, Daniel Radcliffe earned around £75m for his eight Harry Potter outings. However, his earnings have been doubled by almost 30 percent since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

