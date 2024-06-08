Danielle Bradbery Set To Drop New Album After Six Years; Says 'There's A Lot of Emotions Coming With It'

Danielle Bradbery, who is 26 years old, is about to present herself all over again to the music world. She has announced the release of her new album on June 7, during her stage at Spotify House at Ole Red at the CMA Fest. The Voice 2013 winner is all set to make her comeback into the music industry after a break.

Danielle Bradbery returns with new music after six years

The new album by Bradbery, titled Danielle, is fixed for a September 6 release. She won The Voice when she was just 16 in 2013.

According to People, she harbors a sense of disbelief and a surreal feeling about her comeback. A blend of emotions has rushed in as a result of the long gap between her last album and her personal growth.

Her previous album titled I Don’t Believe We’ve Met was released in 2017. With this upcoming work, Bradbery seeks to unfold emotions her way into music through the process of healing after experiencing heartbreak.

Danielle Bradbery's new album is a product of her mental evolution after heartbreaking journey thorough pain

She said to the outlet that she had had hard times, especially in her twenties with a difficult relationship and many other personal issues. In the process, she had to improve her understanding of herself better because there were some health problems which made her make drastic changes in life.

She expressed, "These past few years, they're very fragile 20s. I went through a really heavy relationship. I went through a lot personally and figuring out myself, my mind, and honestly my body."

Bradbery has always been open with her fans about what she goes through. She has never been shy to talk about mental illness as artifice would misrepresent reality. She said, "There's times where my health wasn't great, and there was a lot of times where I was like, I need to figure myself out. I need to make changes because whatever is happening right now is hurting me mentally and physically."

In this new chapter, Danielle Bradbery, the winner of The Voice 2013, feels a renewed sense of confidence and is actively working on her healing journey which is crucial for her own sake. Her single called Broken Boy is also out.

She related to this song particularly because it was during a bad phase in an unhealthy relationship and she needed a way to express her feelings about it. She feels that recording this song has been especially meaningful because it gave her clarity.

