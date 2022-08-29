Danny DeVito says his Penguin was 'better' than Colin Farrell's rendition of the villain in The Batman

Danny DeVito is talking about his Penguin preferences! In a recent fun bout with Variety, the 77-year-old actor revealed the truths in a lie detector test which was registered by the outlet on video as the legendary actor's daughter Lucy asked him some spicy questions on the hot seat. After DeVito crowned Michael Keaton as the actor who best embodied the charm of the caped crusader, DeVito got to talk about his villain.

In the 1992 thriller Batman Returns directed by Tim Burton, DeVito took on the character of the villain Penguin. During the lie detector test, DeVito's daughter asked him, "What about this Penguin," as she slid a photo of Colin Farrell's new edition of the character. In the 2022 version of the film The Batman directed by Matt Reeves, Farrell transformed into a contorted version of the villain as he took on the role of Penguin alongside Robert Pattinson's popular Batman and Pual Dano's Riddler.

Answering the question posed by his daughter, DeVito said, per ET, "Oh, Colin? I love Colin," he continued, "He's a terrific guy." However, when it comes to comparing characters, DeVito went ahead and picked himself as the winner as he quipped. "My Penguin was better." The instant DeVito picked his own option, Lucy launched into a burst of hysterical laughter. Wanting to confirm his nerves, DeVito asked the test conductor, "Was that the truth?" As the woman operating the machine gave DeVito the greenlight, more laughter followed the confirmation. DeVito went on to add, "It certainly was," and stated, "In my opinion. It's my opinion. Goodman, though. Colin's a good guy."

