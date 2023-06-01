Danny Masterson found guilty of rape: That '70s show star faces prison sentence

Danny Masterson, the actor famous for his role in That '70s Show, has been found guilty of two counts of rape after a Los Angeles retrial, where the Church of Scientology played a significant role. The jury, consisting of seven women and five men, reached the verdict after seven days of deliberation spread over two weeks. While they could not come to a decision on the third count, which accused Masterson of raping a longtime girlfriend, they had voted 8-4 in favor of conviction. As a result of the guilty verdict, the 47-year-old actor now faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Church of Scientology's involvement and the impact on the trial

The Church of Scientology played a pivotal role in both the first trial and the retrial. In the second trial, Judge Charlaine F Olmedo permitted expert testimony on church policy from a former official in Scientology leadership who has since become a prominent opponent. The tensions between current and former Scientologists were palpable in the courtroom, even spilling into the testimony. The accusers testified that they felt intimidated by some members present in the room. Leah Remini, a well-known critic of the church and a former member herself, attended the trial, offering comfort to one of the accusers during closing arguments.

During the trial, graphic and emotional testimonies were presented. Two women, acquainted with Masterson through social circles in the church, recounted instances where they were given drinks and subsequently became disoriented or unconscious before being violently raped by the actor in 2003. The third accuser, Masterson's former girlfriend of five years, woke up to find him raping her and had to physically intervene to make him stop. The issue of drugging played a significant role in the retrial, with the prosecution arguing that Masterson used drugs to control his victims. Although Masterson was not charged with any counts of drugging, the issue is likely to be a crucial factor in any potential appeal. These charges stem from a period when Masterson enjoyed immense fame as Steven Hyde on Fox's That '70s Show, a series that propelled several actors, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Topher Grace, to stardom. Masterson's role on the Netflix comedy series The Ranch came to an end after the LAPD investigation was revealed in December 2017. With the guilty verdict now delivered, Masterson's future hangs in the balance as he awaits sentencing and the potential implications for his career.

