Danny Masterson grants full custody of daughter to estranged wife Bijou Phillips after prison sentence

Actor Danny Masterson, known for his role in That '70s Show, has officially handed over full legal and physical custody of his 9-year-old daughter Fianna to his estranged wife, Bijou Phillips. This decision comes as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings, which were initiated by Phillips in September. Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison following his rape retrial in September.

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips' custody agreement

The court documents obtained by PEOPLE show that the 47-year-old actor granted full legal and physical custody to Phillips while seeking visitation rights. This is what Phillips' requested for custody when she filed for divorce from Masterson, along with her plea for spousal support and the termination of the court's ability to grant support to Masterson.

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips' divorce

Bijou Phillips' decision to file for divorce came during a challenging time for her family, especially after Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison following his rape retrial in September. In a statement from Phillips' lawyer, Peter A. Lauzon, it was made clear that her priority remains her daughter. The statement read, "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter," the statement continued, "This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter. She hopes that everyone will respect her family's privacy in these difficult times."

Phillips' was present in the courtroom during her estranged husband's sentencing on September 7, the divorce filing happened after that. Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape, while a third count resulted in a hung jury. The actress was reportedly shocked and devastated by the conviction.

