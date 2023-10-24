Danny Masterson grants full custody of daughter to estranged wife Bijou Phillips after prison sentence

Danny Masterson has given the custody for his daughter to his estranged wife Bijou Phillips after he was sentenced to prison. Read on...

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Oct 24, 2023   |  03:35 PM IST  |  31.1K
Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson (Instagram)
Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson (Instagram)

Key Highlight

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of rape

Actor Danny Masterson, known for his role in That '70s Show, has officially handed over full legal and physical custody of his 9-year-old daughter Fianna to his estranged wife, Bijou Phillips. This decision comes as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings, which were initiated by Phillips in September. Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison following his rape retrial in September.

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips' custody agreement

The court documents obtained by PEOPLE show that the 47-year-old actor granted full legal and physical custody to Phillips while seeking visitation rights. This is what Phillips' requested for custody when she filed for divorce from Masterson, along with her plea for spousal support and the termination of the court's ability to grant support to Masterson.

ALSO READ: Bijou Phillips's attorney refutes allegations of separation from Danny Masterson 5 years before conviction

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips' divorce

Bijou Phillips' decision to file for divorce came during a challenging time for her family, especially after Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison following his rape retrial in September. In a statement from Phillips' lawyer, Peter A. Lauzon, it was made clear that her priority remains her daughter. The statement read, "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter," the statement continued,  "This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter. She hopes that everyone will respect her family's privacy in these difficult times."

Phillips' was present in the courtroom during her estranged husband's sentencing on September 7, the divorce filing happened after that. Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape, while a third count resulted in a hung jury. The actress was reportedly shocked and devastated by the conviction.

ALSO READ: Danny Masterson's wife seeks DIVORCE after 30-year rape conviction

Advertisement

FAQs

Are Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson still friends?
In a letter sent to Judge Charlaine Olmedo, Ashton wrote: I met Danny Masterson when I was 20 years old in 1998. He instantly became a friend, dedicated co-worker, and role model to me. And has remained as such for 25 years. As a friend, Danny has been nothing but a positive influence on me.
Which celebrities supported Danny Masterson?
In all likelihood, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote letters in support of Danny Masterson thinking few besides the judge in Masterson's rape trial would read them.
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!